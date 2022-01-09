e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Pune Metro's PCMC-Phugewadi route gets safety nod to commence service

FPJ Web Desk
Pune Metro | Twitter/@metrorailpune

Pune Metro's elevated stretch from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation - Phugewadi on Friday received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start its services in the city.

The CMRS had earlier last month conducted inspection and testing of the PCMC-Phugewadi section and five stations under the 'priority section' of Pune metro. He also carried out safety checks during the inspection.

Besides PCMC, Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Bhosari and Sant Tukaram stations were also inspected.

A similar inspection of another stretch, from Vanaz to Garware College, which is also under the 'priority section' is slated for next week.

The MahaMetro is executing the Pune Metro rail project, which has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

