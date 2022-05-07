Pune Metro Phase-1 completion deadline extended

The deadline for completion of the 33.2 km route of Phase-I of the Pune Metro has been extended, reports from Tv9 Marathi stated.

As per the report, the MahaMetro Rail Corporation Ltd, which is implementing the Pune Metro project now expects to complete the work by March 2023. The earlier deadline was December 2022, however work was delayed due to COVID-19.

Pune Metro Phase 1 has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

Earlier in March, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated two stretches of Pune Metro rail routes – Garware college to Vanaz station (5 kilometres) and PCMC headquarters or Pimpri to Phugewadi (7 kilometres).

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:50 PM IST