Pune: Man open fires shots on friend in Vetal Baba Chowk, Warje

Pune: A feeling of terror has spread in the Vetalbaba Chowk locality of Warje, Pune after an incident of open firing took place on the evening of Friday.

A man allegedly fired shots at one of his friend and fled away speeding on a bike. The accused is identified as Karthik Ingwale. It is alleged that he had asked his friend for a sum of Rs 500 to which he denied.

Post denial, Kartik fired shots on him openly on road. Fortunately the victim fled away unharmed.

The incident took place shortly after the former Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP, CID) Ritesh Kumar took charge as the Police Commissioner of Pune.

Hence, questions are raised over the security issues after firing incident took place openly on a busy road .

