Pune: Maintaining record by chemists of persons who purchase COVID 19 self-test kits mandatory, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the state government will next week take a decision on changes in restrictions after reviewing the COVID 19 infection status. He said the government has ordered chemists and pharmacists to maintain records, especially mobile numbers of persons who purchase the COVID 19 antigen self test kits.

Pawar’s announcement came days after Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged to those who have tested positive for coronavirus infection after using home antigen test kits to register on a Covid-linked portal. “If they are self-tested, then they should report to the municipal/district health authorities,’’ he added.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that people purchasing COVID 19 self-test kits will now need to provide their Aadhaar card details to the chemists in order to maintain a record. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has mandated for every self-test kit buyer to share their Covid-19 test report negative or positive with the authorities and also upload the same on the ICMR website in order to maintain a record.

Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister after reviewing the pandemic situation there, said that the government has directed the civic and district administration to increase the pace of COVID 19 vaccination. He however, said the vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years has improved especially in rural areas. He asked the administration to pay special attention to the administration of booster doses to the senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Pawar also directed the administration to keep all facilities at the COVID 19 jumbo centers.

He also directed the administration to take strict action against those who do not follow the COVID 19 norms and restrictions including wearing face masks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:10 PM IST