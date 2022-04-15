Pune: Lt Gen D P Pandey inaugurates Oxygen Generation plant donated by NGO; see pics

An Oxygen Generation plant, donated by Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation, a Pune based NGO, was inaugurated by Lt Gen D P Pandey. Rajya Sabha MP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and GOC Vajra Division, were also present for the event.

This is a container-based facility imported from Germany & manufactured by the INMATEC company. It can draw air from the atmosphere, remove impurities and provide 95% pure oxygen at the rate of 224 liters per minute. A 1000 litre cylinder can be filled by it in under 5 minutes as claimed by PRO(Defence)Srinagar.

This Plant will make the hospital self-sufficient in taking care of oxygen needs not only during future pandemics but also in managing medical & surgical cases which include on an average 100 hospital admissions, 1500 OPD cases & 8-10 surgeries per month, said PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:56 PM IST