Pune: Licence of 4 water bottle manufacturers suspended

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has suspended BIS licences of four water bottle manufacturers allegedly after people associated with them abused BIS officials in Pune for drawing water samples for quality check.

According to an official release, Pune Branch Office had drawn, among others, market samples of packaged drinking water as per the instructions received from the New Delhi Head office.

"Some members of Maharashtra Bottled Water Manufacturers Association visited Bureau of Indian Standards, Pune branch office, situated at Market Yard, Pune, on 03 March 2021 under the pretext of meeting the Head, BIS, Pune office. Immediately after meeting the Head in his cabin, they picked up the altercation, abused officers and started arguing why market samples of packaged drinking water were drawn? They were informed that the samples were drawn as per the instructions of the Head office and as per terms and conditions of the operation of BIS Certification Mark Licence Scheme," it said.

A few of the members misbehaved and threatened BIS officers to cause physical harm if market samples are continued to be drawn.

"They were not in a mood to listen and a few of them misbehaved and threatened BIS officers to cause physical harm if market samples are continued to be drawn. They also damaged some of the market samples of packaged drinking water under the custody of BIS, Pune office," the release said.

"As their behaviour amounted to obstructing officers from discharging duties, BIS has taken action against the miscreant for violation of BIS Act,2016 and suspended their BIS licences, i.e., Shivanjali Aqua, Savvy Pure Aqua Pvt. Ltd., Savvy Pure Aqua, Unit-2 and Ravi Foods and Beverages and also issued notices for cancellation of their licences," it said. (ANI) The Bureau of Indian Standards is the National Standards Body, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.