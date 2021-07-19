Pune land deal case: NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law's ED custody extended till July 20

A court on Monday extended ED custody of NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary for a day till July 20, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Girish's custody was supposed to end on July 19 but it has been extended by a day. Initially, ED, which had arrested Chaudhari in a money laundering case on July 7, will had got Chaudhari’s custody till July 19.

Chaudhari was arrested in a case where a plot of land which, belonged to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari in Pune, was usurped causing a loss of Rs 61.26 crore to the state’s excheque