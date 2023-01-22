Pune: IMD predicts part cloud cover over Maharashtra due to western disturbances | Representative pic./ BL Soni

Pune: Predicting an active Western Disturbance due to a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and neighbourhood between January 23 and January 27, IMD on Saturday predicted cloudy weather in parts of north-central Maharashtra in the coming days.

Explaining the phenomenon, head of weather and climate, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune Anupam Kashyapi said, “an increase in cloud amount in parts of north-central Maharashtra during this period due to the interaction between southerly winds that are coming from the Bay of Bengal via southern peninsula and cold, moist northerly winds that comes from the colder regions of north India are likely from January 24 till January 28”.

This interaction is likely to occur over areas of MP, south-west/south MP, north of Maharashtra and slowly it is likely to move eastward in succeeding days, resulting in an increase in cloud amount during the period over north-central parts of Maharashtra between January 24 till January 28. "Very light to light rain also cannot be ruled out, especially in areas of Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Marathwada during that period,” Dr Kashyapi said.

While the minimum temperatures are likely to go up, temperatures in the daytime temperatures are likely to fall in the coming days because of the cloudy weather that might prevent the penetration of sun rays towards the earth’s surface. No single digit temperatures are expected in Maharashtra till end of this month.

Temperature in other parts of India

“Under its influence, light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall over western Himalayan region during Jan 23 to Jan 27 with its peak intensity during January 24 to 26. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Himachal Pradesh on Jan 23 and 24, Uttarakhand on Jan 24 and 25; over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 24,” Dr Kashyapi added.

Light isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on 23 and there will be an increase thereafterover the area with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24th-27th (even over Delhi) .

Light isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh between January 25-27.

