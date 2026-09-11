Pune Ganesh Festival 2026: Bombay HC Questions 10-Day Alcohol Ban, Restriction Cut To 2 Days

The Bombay High Court has directed Pune authorities to limit the Ganesh festival alcohol prohibition after questioning the blanket 10-day ban | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday questioned the Pune administration for prohibiting sale and consumption of alcohol throughout the 10-day Ganesh festival, asking why such a restriction was imposed only in Pune. This forced the authorities to limit prohibition to only two days.

A bench of Chief Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said that singling out Pune amounted to unfairly casting the city and its residents in a negative light.

Petitions Challenge 10-Day Ban

The court’s intervention came during the hearing of petitions filed by associations representing hotel owners and wine shop owners, challenging the Pune Collector’s order imposing the 10-day prohibition.

During the hearing in the morning session, the bench questioned the rationale behind selecting Pune alone for the restriction.

“What is the rationale behind choosing only Pune? We deprecate such practice. This is a stigma on Pune residents. What are you trying to portray — that only people in Pune behave badly after drinking? One district you are choosing across the state,” the bench observed.

Court Questions Blanket Prohibition

The judges acknowledged that the administration was required to take steps to maintain law and order and prevent nuisance during the festival. However, they said this could not justify a blanket prohibition that prevented licensed establishments from carrying on their business for 10 days.

The court also pointed out that not every person consuming alcohol could be presumed to create a law-and-order problem.

The bench asked the government to clarify whether the Collector’s order would be withdrawn. During the hearing in the afternoon session, Additional Government Pleader Kedar Dighe informed the court that the prohibition had been substantially curtailed.

Ban Limited To Two Days

Under the revised arrangement, the sale and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited only until 4 pm on September 14, the first day of the festival. The restriction will also remain in force throughout September 25, the final day of the festival, which is already observed as a dry day.

The court accepted the government’s statement and directed the Pune Collector to issue a fresh order reflecting the revised restrictions.

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Court Flags Health, Revenue Impact

Chief Justice Tripathi also referred to the possible consequences of a prolonged blanket ban in a lighter vein, remarking that habitual drinkers could face health problems if they were suddenly denied alcohol for 10 days. “They will flood hospitals if they don’t get to drink for 10 days,” the Chief Justice quipped.

The bench further noted that a prolonged prohibition could also result in a loss of revenue for the state excise department.

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