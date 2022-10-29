Pune: Former corporator Gafur Pathan booked by Kondhwa police for assaulting consultant

e-Paper Get App
To settle communication and payment related issues, Sangamnerkar met Pathan, but instead of paying the latter, Pathan was seen hurling abuses at Sangamnerker.

Nozia SayyadUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
Former corporator Gafur Pathan booked by Kondhwa police for assaulting consultant. | Representative Image
Pune: Former corporator Gafur Pathan, 45, has been booked by the Kondhwa police for allegedly assaulting a consultant of a promoting firm.

A consultant from an outdoor promoting firm named Atul Madhav Sangamnerkar, 55, lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police against Pathan on Saturday, alleging that Pathan not only beat him up but also hurled abuses.

The assaults took place on October 28 in Kondhwa, where, as per the sources, a banner of former corporator Gafur Pathan was being displayed on his commercial hoarding without the permission of the promoting firm. Looking into this, the firm dispatched the banner to the workplace of Pathan on the commercial hoarding.

The consultant met Pathan to settle payment

Later, in order to settle communication and payment related issues, Sangamnerkar was said to have gone to meet Pathan at his workplace to collect the charges for the commercial, but instead of paying the latter, Pathan was seen hurling abuses at Sangamnerker.

He allegedly even beat up Sangamnerkar, which irked the consultant so much so that he sought the help of the Kondhwa police officials.

Hence, the police, on the basis of Sangeet’s complaint, registered a case against Pathan and booked him under various sections. The police are now supposedly investigating more into this matter, as per the sources.

