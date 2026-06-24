Pune Court Grants Interim Custody Of 10-Year-Old Boy To Father, Says Child's Welfare Better Protected In His Care

Pune family court grants interim custody of a 10-year-old boy to his father in an international custody dispute | Representational Image

Pune, June 24: A family court in Pune has granted interim custody of a 10-year-old boy to his father, holding that the child's future was not safe in the custody of his mother and observing that she did not appear to respect her husband, maintain the household or nurture the home.

Judge Ganesh Ghule made the observations while deciding a custody dispute involving a couple who had been living in Singapore with their son before the mother returned to India with the child in March 2025.

Court Questions Mother’s Conduct

The court said values such as caring for a husband, nurturing a home and maintaining family relationships appeared to be “foreign terms” to the woman, Bar & Bench reports.

“Pious duties of a wife towards her husband, nurturing the home, maintaining the respect, providing emotional support in traditional and religious perspectives, managing the household diligently, communicating with kindness, creating welcoming environment — these appear to be foreign terms to her,” the court said.

It further observed that the mother treated the father “as if he and his family is her seven generation enemy”.

“Keeping the marriage vows, caring for her husband physically and emotionally, praying for him, and seeking his good in all things is expectation; however, she treated him as if he and his family is her seven generation enemy. Thus, in the company of such a woman, the future of the Child is not safe,” the court added.

The dispute relates to a child who lived in Pune until 2022 before moving to Singapore with his parents. The family remained there until March 2025, when the mother returned to India with the child.

The father subsequently approached the family court under the Guardians and Wards Act seeking custody. He alleged that the child had been wrongfully removed from Singapore while he was away on a business trip and argued that the boy should be returned to Singapore, where he had been studying and residing for nearly three years.

The mother opposed the plea, alleging domestic violence, emotional abuse and infidelity on the part of the father. She argued that the child was settled in Pune, performing well in school and wished to remain with her.

Child’s Welfare Central To Ruling

After examining the material on record, the court concluded that the child was being influenced against his father and that continued exposure to negative remarks about him could permanently damage their relationship.

The judge warned that the child could be used as a tool against the father if custody remained with the mother. The court also observed that the mother appeared more interested in pursuing legal battles than repairing the marital relationship. It added that while she expected financial support from her husband, she had not shown any willingness to reconcile and instead treated him as a hostile adversary.

The court also referred to material suggesting that the child was suffering from emotional distress. It noted that the boy had allegedly written lyrics concerning death.

“We cannot ignore that a child of 10 Yrs old allegedly wrote a lyric about death,” the court said.

The court held that the circumstances disclosed an urgent need to remove the child from the mother's custody. It also noted that the mother had repeatedly obstructed access between the father and child in an attempt to alienate the child from his father.

Custody Awarded To Father

While acknowledging that the child was loved in his maternal home, the court said the father would be better placed to safeguard the child's interests and future. The judge noted that the father holds a senior leadership position in Singapore and has a stable income, suitable housing, access to international schooling and family support.

In a significant observation, the court said custody decisions should not automatically favour mothers.

“This is a fit case wherein we need to break unwritten assumption that a mother is the only ‘natural’ caregiver, while the father is merely the ‘provider’,” the court said.

The court also rejected the argument that allegations regarding the father’s character or his alleged relationship with the family’s maid automatically disqualified him from custody.

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The judge attached significance to parallel proceedings in Singapore, noting that the Singapore Family Justice Court had already directed that custody be restored to the father. Since that order remained unchallenged, the court held that the principle of comity of courts was required to be respected.

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