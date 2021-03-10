Pune: Cops seize Mughal-era gold coins found during excavation at construction site in Chikhali

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Tuesday said that they have seized over 200 Mughal-era gold coins, dating back to the early 18th century, which were found by a family of construction workers.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the labourers found the Mughal-era gold coins during an excavation at a construction site in Chikhali a few months ago. Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of Crime Branch and his team had received information that one Saddam Salar Pathan had in his possession some gold coins.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash told the leading daily that based on the input, a search was conducted and 216 gold coins weighing 2,357 grams were recovered.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad told the Indian Express that as per the preliminary assessment by the Archaeological Department, the gold coins are from the Mughal era and were issued by Emperor Muhammad Shah Rangila. The coins date between 1720 and 1748.

Gaikwad further said that Pathan's father-in-law and brother-in-law who stay with him were doing digging work at a construction site in Chikhali when they found the coins. They told Saddam, and when they returned to the site, they found a broken copper vase containing more coins.

Saddam kept the coins at home. As per law, such discoveries have to be reported to the police and archaeological authorities.

The police will register an offence against them under the Indian Treasure Trove Act after the Archaeological Department officials lodge a complaint.