Pune: CBI files chargesheet against NDA principal over charges of cheating, corruption and criminal conspiracy

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former Principal, National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune (Maharashtra) before the competent court at Pune.

According to CBI, a case was registered on May 8, 2018 against Om Prakash Shukla, principal, NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune and others on the allegations of fraudulent appointments to various posts of civilian faculties at NDA on the basis of false and exaggerated claims in respect of teaching/research experience and exaggerated Academic Performance Indicators (a measure of academic record) scores. "Searches were conducted on June 6, 2018 at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents," the CBI said.

It was further alleged that during the period 2007-08, the accused fraudulently, secured appointment as Professor in Economics at NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune and subsequently, during 2011 as Principal, NDA, on the basis of false claims made in his applications to UPSC regarding teaching/research experience, and thereby cheated Ministry of Defence (Government of India), the CBI alleged.

Om Prakash Shukla, the principal, has been charged along with professors of political science, chemistry and math, with criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.