Pune: CBI Books 2 PCDA Officials In Corruption Case Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities Causing ₹50 Lakh Loss

CBI has registered a corruption case against two PCDA officials over alleged irregularities in the procurement of batteries, UPSs, and high-end servers at PCDA Southern Command, Pune | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case against two officials of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) for allegedly causing wrongful loss of Rs 50 lakh to the government in connection with irregularities in the procurement of batteries, UPSs and high-end servers during 2022-23 to 2024-25.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received from a vigilance officer, PCDA (Southern Command), Pune, against two officials serving in PCDA (Southern Command) and others.

It is alleged that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to obtain undue advantage from contractors dealing with PCDA (Southern Command).

Alleged Bribe Routing Through Intermediary

In pursuance of the alleged conspiracy, the accused public servants allegedly obtained illegal gratification through a private person who acted as an intermediary for the collection and transfer of bribe money from the contractors to the beneficiary public servants.

The sequential movement of funds in the account of the intermediary prima facie indicated routing of the amounts of undue advantage through the intermediary for the benefit of the accused public servants.

It is further alleged that vigilance scrutiny of the procurement of batteries, UPSs and high-end servers during 2022-23 to 2024-25 disclosed serious violations of the General Financial Rules and the Defence Procurement Manual, the agency officials said.

Loss To Government Alleged

The internal vigilance report prima facie indicates that the accused persons abused their official position by committing procurement irregularities with mala fide intent, thereby causing wrongful loss of approximately Rs 50 lakh to the government and corresponding wrongful gain to favoured private parties.

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The facts prima facie disclose the commission of offences of criminal conspiracy involving abuse of official position, obtaining and acceptance of undue advantage through an intermediary. A case has been registered by the CBI under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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