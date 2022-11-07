Pune: Bank of Maharashtra observes vigilance awareness week, organises various events and activities...

(From Left) Shri A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra administeringintegrity Pledge to staff. (To his Left) Shri A B VIjayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, Shri Amit Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer and Shri Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra. | AMIT VAIDYA PHOTOGRAPHY

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), observed, a Vigilance Awareness Week, that was organised from October 31st to November 6; with the theme of Corruption free India for a developed Nation. The week was observed across all its branches and offices.

The week-long celebrations started on October 31st 2022 with the Integrity Pledge ceremony. AS Rajeev, Managing director and CEO, of Bank of Maharashtra, administered the integrity pledge to all the employees at the Head Office of the Bank.

The messages of the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister of India and the Central Vigilance Commission on Anti-Corruption, Importance of Honesty and Integrity, were read out to the Bank’s staff by Executive Directors A B Vijayakumar, Asheesh Pandey and Chief Vigilance Officer Amit Srivastava.

The bank also launched a month-long ‘Cyber Security Awareness Campaign’ for its customers. Under this initiative, Quiz for the general public and customers through Bank’s website was carried out and upon successful participation, the digital certificate was also facilitated to them. An extensive drive was carried out through SMSs & E-Mails to create Cyber Security Awareness amongst customers of the Bank. VIGI CORNER, a special IT platform for employees was also launched on this occasion.

A special programme for Service Providers of the Bank including Panel Advocates, Auditors, Security agencies, Labour Contractors, IT vendors etc. associated with the bank was organised on November 1. The Board of Directors of the bank interacted with the service providers during the event.

Various awareness activities like Quiz and Slogan writing competitions, workshops, sensitization programmes, competitions for employees, rallies, broadcasting of radio jingles, display of hoardings and banners, Awareness programmes at Gram Sabha, meeting with Self Help Groups etc. were carried out during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

A human chain too was formed, and an E-pledge by staff and the general public was also organised across the country. ‘Customer Meet’ as a part of outreach activities was done by all the Branches.

On the concluding day of Vigilance Awareness Week, a Bike rally was carried out in Pune city. In the concluding ceremony, the “Samvaad Sarita” magazine on Vigilance Awareness Activities was also unveiled. The “Vigilance Awareness Week” concluding ceremony was attended by Top Management, executives and staff of the Head Office.