Pune: Army officer booked after woman colleague’s suicide

Days after a 43-year-old woman officer in the army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a Brigadier-rank officer.

The Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer was found hanging at her official accommodation on Wednesday with a dupatta around her neck, the police said. “Following a complaint from her husband, we have registered an abetment of suicide case against a fellow officer of the rank of Brigadier. Further investigation is on,” said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the woman officer. The police had said the deceased woman officer had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:30 AM IST