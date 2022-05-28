Pune: Anurag Thakur urges states, universities, sports federations and corporates to join hands to create world class sports facilities

Thakur with ace shooter Anjali Bhagwat |

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday appealed to states, universities, sports federations and corporates to join hands to create world class sporting facilities across India. He also emphasised on development of sports infrastructure in the country at all levels to facilitate Indian youth to compete and excel at national and international competition.

Speaking after inaugurating the Sports Complex of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Thakur said world over universities play a major role in producing medal winning athletes and sportspersons and added that it was heartening to note participation of over 7,000 youth in the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

The Minister commended the performance of Savitribai Phule Pune University, which finished among top 5 in Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

“With world class infrastructure now in place, I am sure, the athletes of Pune University will excel further and aim for top 2-3 position in the future University Games” he said. The minister also called upon other universities to emulate the initiative taken by Pune University in creating sports infrastructure.

Thakur informed that the Khelo India budget has been increased by over 50% from Rs 657 crores to Rs 974 crores.

The Minister asserted that the Government’s thrust on sports has helped unearth hidden talents, which is showing in our performance in Olympic Games and other International Competitions.

Earlier, Thakur unveiled the life size bronze statues of Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day and the Olympian Khashaba Jadhav at the entrance of the Sports Complex.