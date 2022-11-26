Pune: Another accident at Navale Bridge; tanker hits 3 cars including BMW; WATCH

Twitter

Pune: A series of accidents continue in Navle Pul area on Bengaluru highway and around 1pm in the afternoon today, a tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and hit three vehicles from behind.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident, but two of the four-wheelers were heavily damaged and a tempo traveler was slightly damaged.

After the accident, while the tanker driver was running away with the tanker, the citizens caught him and handed him over to the police. As soon as the information about the incident came, the police of Sinhagad road police station reached the spot.

Earlier on Sunday, 13 passengers were injured in accidents at three different places in the same area. A biker had to lose his life. While, there were two accidents on Tuesday and 5 vehicles were damaged in this.

A few days ago, while a truck coming from Satara towards Pune was passing through Katraj's new tunnel towards Navale bridge, the truck driver lost control of the truck and the truck rammed the vehicles in front of it. Due to this accident, the traffic had to be stopped for a long time due to a large amount of oil spillage on the highway.

Pune's Navle Bridge has become a hot spot for accidents due to the combination of steep inclines and turns, due to which many innocent people have lost their lives.