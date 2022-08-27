e-Paper Get App

Pune: After car chase on highway, gang of armed robbers loot Rs 3.60 cr

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Pune rural's Indapur police are on the lookout for a gang of six people involved in a daring robbery of Rs 3.60 crore. According to the police, the complainant in the case is Mumbai resident, Bhaveshkumar Patel, 40. As per Patel, he has been working for a Vadodara-based person for the past couple of years.

On August 24, Patel was informed by his colleagues to take driver Vijay Solanki along and collect cash from Nanded, Latur and Solapur. Patel and Solanki then left for Nanded in a vehicle and reached there around 11 pm.

They collected cash totalling Rs 3.60 crore from three locations and safely kept the cash in the vehicle. On Friday, around 12.30 am, the duo began their journey back to Mumbai.

At 2.30 am, when they were passing through the Pune-Solapur road near the Varkute Pati area, four people approached them when the vehicle was at low speed.

When Patel saw that one of the persons was carrying an iron rod, he sped the vehicle. The robbers then chased Patel's vehicle in two cars, while firing upon them, the police said.

Soon the two vehicles managed to overtake Patel's vehicle, forcing them to stop. Four robbers stepped down from both the two cars and started assaulting Patel and Solanki. Subsequently, they looted the cash from the vehicle of the aggrieved and also stole their mobile phones before fleeing.

A shocked Patel then approached the police and registered a case against unknown persons. Besides spreading a dragnet for the robbers, the cops are also probing as to why the complainant was travelling with so much cash.

