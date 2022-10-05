Pune: 2 MIT students killed as SUV crashes into shops

Representative Image |

Two college students were killed and five critically injured when their SUV crashed into roadside shops in Pune on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Saswad-Kapurhol road, when a group of seven students from MIT College in Kothrud were returning after a visit to a temple in Narayanpur.

The student who was driving lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. The vehicle flipped four times before crashing into roadside shops.

