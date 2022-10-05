Pune: 2 MIT students killed as SUV crashes into shops

e-Paper Get App
The incident took place on Saswad-Kapurhol road, when a group of seven students from MIT College in Kothrud were returning after a visit to a temple in Narayanpur

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
Representative Image |
Two college students were killed and five critically injured when their SUV crashed into roadside shops in Pune on Tuesday, police said.

The student who was driving lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. The vehicle flipped four times before crashing into roadside shops.

