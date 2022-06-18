e-Paper Get App

Pulse Polio Sunday: MBMC aims to cover 90 thousand kids in drive

Apart from 390 regular booths, 71 transit teams and 15 mobile booths, the civic administration will also conduct the house-to-house activity with a special emphasis on the coverage of high-risk areas in the twin city.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Polio | Representative Photo

The health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to administer polio drops to more than 90,000 children below the age of five during the sub-national immunization round of pulse polio drive on Sunday (19, June) between 7 am to 5 pm. Apart from 390 regular booths, 71 transit teams and 15 mobile booths, the civic administration will also conduct the house-to-house activity with a special emphasis on the coverage of high-risk areas in the twin city.

With an appeal to all parents to make sure that their children below the age of five get polio drops administered, even if they had received the drops in the past, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole has issued specific guidelines to health officials to ensure the safe conduct of the polio round by adopting Covid appropriate behaviour.

