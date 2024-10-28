Puja Khedkar Saga Continues With Father's Flip-Flop On Marriage Status In Election Affidavits

Sacked probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar (left) and her father Dilip Khedkar | FPJ Web Team

Puja Khedkar, the sacked probationary IAS officer was in the news everywhere not a long time ago. She may have begun to face full force of law when she was fired by the central government from the coveted position of an IAS officer, but the family continues to churn out interesting bits which add to the saga that appears to be unending. Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar has now been found to be making contradictory claims about his marriage with her mother Manorama Khedkar. Is he married? Is he divorced? If his affidavits with the Election Commission of India (EC) are taken as reference, they are sure to confuse anyone who is trying to find an answer to these simple queries.

It is well-known that if you wish to contest an election, you have to submit an affidavit with the EC. The affidavit must contain all your information and more importantly, information about your properties and income.

So What Seems To Be The Problem?

Enter Dilip Khekar, who contested Lok Sabha elections 2024 earlier this year. Prior to that, he had submitted the affidavit to the Election Commission of India.

In it, he declared that he was married to Manorama Khedkar and even listed properties they held jointly.

Affidavit submitted by Dilip Khedkar at the time of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Name of Manorama Khedkar has been mentioned as his wife. | Election Commission of India

Cut to Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 which are due to be held on November 20th, Manorama Khedkar's name mysteriously vanishes from Dilip Khedkar's affidavit.

This time, he is planning to contest from Shevgaon constituency as an independent candidate.

The table in his latest affidavit where he is to declare information about his family has words 'Not Applicable' (Laagu Naahi in Marathi) in front of the box where he is to furnish details about his wife.

Affidavit submitted by Dilip Khedkar to contest upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. It has been mentioned that he doesn't have a wife | Election Commission of India

So Is He Married To Manorama Khedkar Or Not?

India Today has reported that based on the documents it accessed, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar filed for divorce in the year 2009. They were granted separation on June 25, 2010, India Today reported.

So did Dilip Khedkar divorced Manorama Khedkar, married her again and divorced again?

Free Press Journal has not yet independently verified possibility of such a scenario.