Puja, crackers, eating out to playing cards, Diwali was all for Mumbaikars

Large crowds could be seen at places like Marine Drive and others where people had come to burst crackers | Twitter

Mumbai: On Monday, Amit Pai and his family made sure that they got up early. It is one day the entire family makes a point of taking a head bath from oil. That was followed by tying of toran (flower and leaves) at the door of the house.

Diwali saw the city sink in festive fever, with many making fresh rangolis, lighting diyas, meeting friends and family, going out to eat, bursting crakcers, and playing cards after the Puja done in the auspicious hours.

"We believe Lord Ram and Mother Seeta arrived in Ayodhya on this day. There was an Abhishekam of him. To make ourselves clean, we take a head bath of oil," said Pai.

Since the auspicious time for Pujas this year was the latter half of the afternoon, he first did it at his home and then moved to his office after a traditional Konkani feast made of different kinds of fritters, Konkani curry, different preparation of Dal, rice and sweet dish.

Some who did not prepare food at home made the best of the evening mahurat of the Puja. They kept the first half of the day to meet family and friends.

"We will be doing our Puja in the evening so we decided to meet for lunch early. It is something we do every year during Diwali," said Hiten Morzaria, resident of Kandivali who had lunch with his extended family in city because most of his relatives stay in the town side.

"Instead of each of us going to everyone's house, we feel this is easier," said Morzaria, surrounded by relatives in traditional attire.

People wore traditional attire even to their offices where many went for early morning Puja.

"Our office called us early and we shut early. It was only for Puja. They also gave us a bag as bonus," said Deepali Jadhav, dressed in a saree with a bag given by her office. She was waiting for her friends to head home for Puja.

At their homes, people gathered their jewellery and wealth they had accumulated over a period of time and placed it before Goddess Lakshmi alongnwith books of accounts. At Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar, over 6,000 books of accounts were placed for Puja. Similar scenes were seen at other temples like Mumbadevi where Chopda Pujan happened after deepotsav.

As the light dimmed, most houses and balconies lit up with traditional diyas and colorful lighting. Lights were also seen at various public spaces like Marine Drive, Mantralay, various Chowpatties, trees in public areas and street lights as part of the celebration of Diwali.

Large crowds could also be seen at places like Marine Drive and others where people had come to burst crackers. Some chose to burst in their societies.

"I will be bursting crackers in my society as I have friends there," said Charul Shah, a 14 year old from Matunga who was buying crackers.

Those who were not into bursting crackers had an elaborate plan for dinner followed by playing of cards.

"Since lunch is cooked at home, for dinner we go out. That is followed by playing of cards. By playing cards I do not mean I gamble," said Pai.