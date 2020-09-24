Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of Public Works (undertakings) and the chairman of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Eknath Shinde has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the 14th minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers to test positive. Shinde was at Bhiwandi after a building collapsed two days ago and was supervising its relief work. He also attended the cabinet meeting held on the same day.

In a tweet, Shinde said, “Yesterday, when I tested myself for COVID-19, the result came positive. With the blessings of all of you, I am fine. Everyone who came in contact with me in the last few days should take proper care and take the necessary precautions by getting themselves tested for the virus.”