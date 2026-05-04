“Public Has Decimated Them”: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reacts To BJP Leading In West Bengal Polls

'...Public Has Decimated Them' Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reacts To BJP's Performance In West Bengal |

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said that those who “even thought of finishing Sanatan Hindu Dharma” have been “decimated by the people.”

Speaking to the press, Rane framed the early trends as a reflection of public sentiment in favour of leaders and parties that, according to him, represent Hindu interests. “In our Hindu rashtra, whoever even thought about finishing the Sanatan Hindu Dharma, today the public has decimated them, from DMK to Mamata Banerjee, whoever tried to go against, they were all decimated,” he said.

VIDEO | West Bengal Election Results: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) says, "In our Hindu rashtra, whoever even thought about finishing the Sanatan Hindu Dharma, today the public has decimated them, from DMK to Mamata Banerjee, whoever tried to go against, they… pic.twitter.com/98e7RUf2vh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

He further asserted that electoral success would favour those aligned with such positions. “Only those who speak for the interests of Hindus will rule,” he added, linking the developments in West Bengal to political messaging beyond the state.

Rane also referred to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the trends would strengthen his vision for the state. “The result of West Bengal has given a boost to Deva Bhau’s intention to make Mumbai and Maharashtra free from Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” he said.

As of 6.58 pm on May 4, trends indicated the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 141 constituencies, while the All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in 55 seats. The BJP had secured victories in 63 constituencies, while the Trinamool Congress had won 28 seats, according to available data at the time of publishing.

Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Bengal Poll Performance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP’s strong performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections would help curb infiltration and terrorism, asserting that people have shown faith in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed the mandate reflects growing trust in the BJP-led NDA, now governing a majority of the country.

Fadnavis criticised the Mamata Banerjee government’s record, alleging it enabled infiltration and weakened security. He credited Modi’s leadership for the surge and said the result signals a shift towards stronger governance and national security priorities.

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