PSI booked for duping doctor of Rs 61 lakh

Mumbai: A police sub-inspector (PSI) of Nagpada police station has been recently booked in a case of Rs 61 lakh, in which a doctor has been cheated on the pretext of giving his daughter admission in KEM Hospital.

The PSI is identified as Milind Hiware. After the case was registered, Hiware has been transferred from the Nagpada police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Nagpada police station, Hiware along with three others took Rs 61.5 lakh from a doctor, Abdul Wahid Ansari, 60, during March 2017 to November 2017.

According to the statement given by Ansari, Hiware along with three others have promised an admission for his daughter in KEM hospital for a post graduate medical degree.

But even after a year passed, his daughter could not secure a seat, after which he complained to the authorities. An officer from the Nagpada police on the request of anonymity said, “We first verified the complaint and after the investigation it was revealed that the transaction indeed took place and thus we booked the four, including the PSI.”

Nagpada police then registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420) and common intention (34) against Hiware and the other three identified as Niyamat Khan, Prasad Wapuse and Shivaji Gore. Only Niyamat Khan has been arrested so far in the case.