Lockdown 4.0: PRS counter at 17 stations starts operating on Central and Western Railways

In a bid to refund Passenger Reservation System (PRS) train tickets of cancelled trains due to lockdown, the Central and Western Railway has started PRS counters at 17 stations in Mumbai division since May 22. Railway officials said the passengers will be able to get their refund of PRS tickets from May 27 onwards.

PRS counter has been started at seven stations of CR which includes CSMT, LTT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan and Badlapur. Similarly, WR has started PRS counters at nine stations i.e. Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Borivli, Vasai Road, Valsad, Vapi, Surat and Nandurbar.

Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR said in continuation to this, it has also been decided that the refund of PRS tickets for the journey of trains cancelled between March 22 to June 30 will be granted. “We have also decided on dedicated dates for refund based on journey dates,” he said.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR said that passengers can avail the refund within 180 days from the date of journey as stipulated by the Railways. “Passengers are advised not to rush to avail refund against cancelled trains and avoid overcrowding by following social distancing norms and health protocols,” he said.