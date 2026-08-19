Protocol Lapse Sparks Outrage: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Apologises After Lata Mangeshkar Film Song Plays Instead Of Vande Mataram At Thane Event | Video | X / PTI

Thane: A major protocol lapse occurred during a government function in Thane, Maharashtra, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The event was scheduled to play the official national song, Vande Mataram, but a film track sung by Lata Mangeshkar accidentally played over the venue speakers instead.

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Despite a visible shift in expression from Shinde upon hearing the wrong track, attendees and dignitaries maintained silence and stood at attention for nearly four minutes until the song concluded. Rather than interrupting the sequence, those on stage preserved the decorum of the assembly throughout the duration of the playback.

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Following the oversight, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the stage directly to offer a public apology. Calling out the operational error, he stated, "I want to say that the Vande Mataram played was not the one approved by Parliament. It was a song. The organizers must be cautious in the future. The one approved in Parliament must be played henceforth". He further emphasized the need to preserve the sanctity of official protocols and directed officials to remain vigilant so that such mistakes are not repeated.

Video footage of the four-minute standoff quickly went viral across social media platforms. The incident has sparked broader discussions and political debate regarding event management protocols and audio oversight at official state gatherings.