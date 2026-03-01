Protest In Mumbai Erupts As Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death In Israeli Air Raid Sparks Nationwide Mourning In Shia Community; Video

The news of the death of Iranian cleric and supreme leader Ayatollah al-Uzma Imam al-Sayyid Ali Khamenei in an Israeli air raid on Sunday morning sent a wave of mourning throughout the Shia community. | X @ANI

Mumbai: ​The news of the death of Iranian cleric and supreme leader Ayatollah al-Uzma Imam al-Sayyid Ali Khamenei in an Israeli air raid on Sunday morning sent a wave of mourning throughout the Shia community.

Govandi Muslim Youth Front Leads Massive Protest at Ambedkar Ground

Shias in Mumbai and across the country mourned the death, and protests were organised across the country to condemn the killing. The Govandi Muslim Youth Front planned a protest on Sunday afternoon at Ambedkar Ground, Govandi. However, they were denied permission by the police to gather on the ground. Abid Abbas Sayyed, a lawyer, said that protestors then moved to an internal road. Nearly 500 to 600 people gathered at the site. The organisation said that more protests will be held in the coming days to condemn the killing of the Shia cleric.

Shia Cleric Maulana Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi said, "US and Israel have pushed the Middle East into war; it is a sad day for the entire Muslim community as Iran's supreme leader spoke to all Muslims."

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a profound blow to Shia Muslims worldwide. Terming Ayatollah Khamenei a "martyr," Abbas said that the event is not merely the murder of an individual, but a direct assault on the leadership of the Islamic world. Abbas further condemned the strikes on Iran during the holy month of Ramadan, stating that the killing also resulted in the death of over a hundred innocent schoolgirls. He termed the action as a "crime against humanity," necessitating immediate intervention from the international community.

Habib Group of Trusts Offers Condolences

In a message to Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Ayatollah Abdul Majid, representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, the Habib Group of Trusts, Mumbai, offered their condolences and sympathy for the death of the eminent leader of the worldwide Islamic community.

Javed Shroff, chairman of the Habib Esmail Hospital and Medical Trust, said that the passing of such a great religious and spiritual authority is a moment of immense grief for the Muslim world. “His lifelong service to Islam, his steadfast leadership, and his dedication to the dignity, unity, and guidance of the Ummah shall remain an enduring legacy for generations to come,” said Shroff, who added that the community was praying to Allah to grant patience, strength, and divine support to the leadership, the scholars, and the people of the Islamic Republic.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas has called for three days of mourning and appealed to the public to hoist black flags on their rooftops, wear black clothing as a symbol of grief, and observe solidarity with the Iranian leadership.

​Thousands of Maharashtra Umrah Pilgrims Stranded

​Pyare Khan, chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, stated that between 50,000 to 100,000 Muslims from Maharashtra, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan, may be stranded there.

​Khan said that nearly 500 tour operators across the state sent pilgrims for Umrah this year, with over 100 operators active in Mumbai alone.

Unlike the annual Hajj pilgrimage, where pilgrims are officially registered with the government, there is no centralised registration for those performing Umrah, a pilgrimage that can be done at any time of the year. Most pilgrims book Umrah through private tour and travel operators. Because of this, the exact figure of those currently in Saudi Arabia is proving difficult to ascertain.

​Khan added that the minority department was contacting all tour operators to clarify the exact number of stranded citizens. He said that the precise figures should be clear by Monday. The commission is in touch with the State Government and expects necessary assistance to bring everyone back safely, Khan said.

