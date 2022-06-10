Prophet row: Protests erupt at several places across Maharashtra, including Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad | Twitter/@imtiaz_jaleel

Protests were carried out on large scale at multiple places by the members of the Muslim community across Maharashtra on Friday, demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal for their alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Some of the places where the protests took place were Solapur city, Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar, Aurangabad city, Parbhani and Jalna.

According to the statistics provided by the police, total 117 instances were witnessed across the state, including shut down of places, protest marches, agitation, dharna, putting up of posters, rallies and one incident of burning of an effigy. The statistics revealed that around 7500 persons had participated in the protests at Solapur City, around 2000 at Navi Mumbai, around 2000 at Nandurbar, around 1500 at Jalna, around 800 each at Aurangabad City and Parbhani.

Speaking about the police action, an officer from the Director General of Police (DGP) office said, "As of now one offence is registered at Panvel City police station in Navi Mumbai and process to register offences are underway at Ganesh police station at Nagpur City, Shahada police station at Nandurbar, Kotwali police station at Ahmednagar, Sadar Bazaar police station at Jalna and Satara City police station at Satara."

"Till late Friday, there were no reports of any untoward incident due to the protests. We are collecting details from all the districts," said the officer.