Private employees bear the brunt

Mumbai: A day after the resumption of the suburban railway services, inconvenience appears to not have left the Mumbaikars employed with private sectors.

Those had to report to duty failed to reach their workplaces in time as for the private workers, BEST buses were the only mode of transport, and there are traffic snarls across the highways.

"The government has started train services for its own staffers, however, if we aren't allowed to commute peacefully then why are we told to resume duty?" asked a private firm employee.

As railways have ousted private bankers from availing the services, they were also at the receiving end of facing inconvenience.

"The number of private employers and self-employed persons in the city is more than government employees. There are a lot of employees who compulsorily have to go to work, because for them WFH is not possible," said Manab Mehta a banker.

With the resumption of train services, the crowd at the BEST stops lessened, which is why the buses are running in a disciplined way, allowing a limited number of commuters to board to ensure social distancing protocols are followed inside the buses.

As a result, passengers on a first-come basis could board the buses and many had to wait longer for more buses to come. BEST on Tuesday pressed 2654 buses from its fleet, which included buses running on conventional and as well as point to point routes.

Meanwhile in other news, the recovery rate of BEST staffers, undergoing COVID-19 treatment had shot up to 70 %. As on Tuesday (June 16), 324 BEST staffers who had been undergoing treatment were discharged and out of the 153 active cases, more than 60 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic.

Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officers, BEST told FPJ that the transport undertaking has resumed services for Mumbaikars the health condition of the employees are monitored regularly.

"We have supplied immunity boosters and vitamin tablets and medicines to our employees also the health condition of the staffers who are reporting to duty each day are being monitored. Also those who are resuming duty after a period of leave are only allowed to join, once they undergo a fitness test," said Dr Singhal.

Aishwarya Pewal

BEST being the only mode of public transport is causing severe inconvenience to the daily commuters. The ones have to travel for longer distance have no other feasible option other than the trains. Plus with all the crowd inside the buses, maintaining social distancing become a myth.

Kiran Kature

The govt has allowed trains for essential workers which is a good move. Had there been more people coming, adhering to social distancing norms would have been a real issue, this, however, may cause a hindrance to the non-governmental employees who have to report to work and won't have the option of work from home. If this had to go for longer, then the state needs to find a remedy for travelling of private employees as well.