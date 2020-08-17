Private bus operator 'unlocks' services in Bhayandar; workers protest over unpaid dues

The workers were supported by legislator-Geeta Jain who sought the civic chief’s intervention to release the wages of the workers and action against the erring contractor. “I have been repeatedly following up with the civic administration for payments to clear the salary of workers. A meeting has been convened with officials and hopefully, the issue will be resolved.” claimed Manohar Sakpal of the BTC.

“There is no need to appoint private agents to run the bus fleet. The civic administration is capable of operating and reaping profits instead of doling out lakhs every month to such non-professional agents.” said bus driver-Deepak Jadhav.

After treating the private bus operator with kid gloves, the civic administration had decided to act tough by giving them an ultimatum to resume services in the twin-city or get prepared to face action.

The bus operator had remained adamant on getting an official confirmation from the civic body regarding the revised pricing structure due to the limited seating arrangements in accordance to physical distancing rules which were in place to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the MBMC signed an 8-year Net Cost Contract with BTC agreeing to pay Rs 26 per km for operating a fleet of 80 buses running at an average of 200 km per bus every day.