Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Karad

Mumbai: Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be contesting from Karad South constituency once again. He was being forced to contest Satara Lok Sabah constituency which he rejected.

Congress party has also nominated Dhiraj Deshmukh from Latur rural. He is second son of Vilasrao Deshmukh. His elder brother Amit Deshmukh is legislator and now once again Congress candidate from Latur city.

Senior journalist Yuvraj Mohite has been nominated from Goregaon in Mumbai. He is active in secular and Samajwadi movement. The Congress party declared its second list of 52 candidates on Tuesday night.

The party has repeated almost all sitting legislators. Congress legislator Rahul Bondre who was on the way to BJP, has to cancel his plan due to stiff opposition withing BJP. He will now once again fight from Chikhali.