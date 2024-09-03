President Murmu Arrives In Mumbai, NCP SP Protests Over Delay In 'Shakti Bill'

NCP SP leaders Supriya Sule and Anil Deshmukh protest against Maharashtra government on Tuesday | X@SupriyaSule

Mumbai: The day when President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai during her ongoing Maharashtra tour on Tuesday, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) leaders Supriya Sule and Anil Deshmukh along with party workers staged protests against the government for delaying the implementation of 'Shakti Bill'. The bill which was passed by the MVA government, prescribes death penalty for rapists.

The protestors held demonstrations near Mantralaya in south Mumbai by displaying placards demanding implementation of the 'Shakti Act' saying it is vital for women's safety and should be implemented at the earliest.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On NCP-SCP's protest over delay in assent for Shakti Bill, NCP-SCP leader and former State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh says, "...We passed the bill 3 years ago under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government and sent the… pic.twitter.com/1k1pT22XGr — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

MP Supriya Sule said, "There is increase in violence against women in Maharashtra. The MVA government had framed the Shakti Act to prevent crime against women, however the Mahayuti government has yet not implemented it."

Anil Deshmukh who was the Home Minister when the Shakti Bill was passed said, "We passed the bill three years ago under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray government and sent the bill to Delhi. For the last three years, the bill is been pending in Delhi. I have written to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis as he is in power and so we can implement it in Maharashtra. If CM Eknath Shinde doesn’t look into this matter we will protest at the Governor's house in the same manner."

Reacting to the recent Badlapur school sexual assault case, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Shakti Bill that the MVA government had planned to bring to enhance women's security in the state but couldn't as his government was toppled.

The Shakti bill prescribes for the death penalty for atrocities against children and women. The bill was approved by the cabinet headed by Uddhav Thackeray and passed in the state legislature. It is pending before the Central government for approval.