Pravasi Sangh expresses happiness over decision of resuming trains via Panvel

The Pravasi Sangh Panvel has expressed happiness over the decision of resuming the operation of long-distance as well as passenger trains run via Panvel station. The Central Railways will restore the operation of 7 long-distance and passenger trains from May 10.

The operation of these trains was suspended following a nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government in March 2020.

Dr Bhakti Dave, president of Pravasi Sangh said that the resuming operation will help many residents of Panvel and nearby. These trains are Ahmedabad-Chennai Express (19419-19420), Ahmedabad-Chennai Humsafar (22919-22920), Pune-Bhusaval Express (11025-11026), LTT-Hubli Express (via- Panvel-Solapur) (17321-17322), Pune-Indore Express (19311-19112), Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express (12125-12126) and Panvel-Pune Passenger (51317-18).

The Pravasi Sangh was in constant discussion with senior railway officials. However, the resumption of trains is with the consent of the state government. Now, the railways have received the consent and operation of these trains will resume from May 10.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST