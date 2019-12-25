Prakash Ambedkar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray over CAA

Mumbai: A delegation of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leaders, led by its chief Prakash Ambedkar, visited Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, VBA leader Arun Sawant said the visit was a courteous visit to congratulate Uddhav and assure cooperation of VBA to the state government for the progress of Maharashtra.

However, Sawant also said that in the hour-long meeting, the leaders discussed ways on how to go about on the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Regitser of Citizents (NRC).

“Both the CM and Ambedkar are on the same page on the matter of CAA and proposed NRC. He assured us we can hold protest march and rallies to express our dissent, but lawlessness shouldn’t prevail,” said Sawant.

VBA has called for a protest gathering on December 26 at the Dadar terminus. Earlier, Uddhav also assured the administrations will not intervene when the citizens are holding any protest against the recently passed amendments, provided there is no vandalising to the public properties.

“Both CAA and NRC are unfair and unconstitutional. There has been countrywide protests on the matter, where the police acted in a barbaric manner. Thus we need to be transparent with each other to make sure such acts doesn’t take place in our city or state,” added Sawant.