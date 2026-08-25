Praja Foundation’s Mumbai MLA Report Card 2026: Congress Sweeps Top 3 As Questions In Assembly Fall 72 Per Cent In 15 Years

Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh and Jyoti Gaikwad topped Praja Foundation’s 2026 Mumbai performance rankings amid concerns over declining legislative engagement | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: Congress has emerged as the clear political front-runner in Praja Foundation’s Mumbai MLA Report Card 2026, sweeping the top three positions, while Shiv Sena (UBT) secured the next two.

However, the report also throws up a serious concern over declining legislative engagement, with the number of questions raised by Mumbai MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly plunging by nearly 72 per cent in 15 years.

The report released on Tuesday assessed 33 of Mumbai’s 36 MLAs on parameters including attendance, participation, number and quality of questions and criminal background. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ashish Shelar were excluded from the rankings.

Praja Foundation congratulates the Top 3 performing MLAs of Mumbai as per the Praja Mumbai MLA Report Card 2026. @mlaAminPatel @AslamShaikh_MLA @DrJyotiEGaikwad

Read the Report Card: https://t.co/cLUxRs4CCw pic.twitter.com/zpzSm6imoE — Praja Foundation (@Prajafoundation) August 25, 2026

The report stated that during the 12th Assembly, covering the Winter Session 2009 to Monsoon Session 2010, Mumbai MLAs raised 7,955 questions. By the 15th Assembly, covering the Winter Session 2024 to Monsoon Session 2025, the figure had dropped dramatically to 2,213.

Congress Leads Performance Chart

Congress dominated the performance chart, with Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel topping the list with 82.89 points, followed by Malad MLA Aslam Shaikh (80.58) and Dharavi MLA Jyoti Gaikwad (80.30). Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sunil Prabhu of Dindoshi and Manoj Jamsutkar of Byculla secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

At the other end of the rankings, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)’s Ashok Patil and Prakash Surve stood 32nd and 33rd, while BJP’s Ram Kadam was ranked 31st.

The sharp fall in legislative questioning and limited participation has reignited the debate over the accountability, effectiveness and performance of Mumbai’s elected representatives.

The report also points to an ageing political leadership in the city. The average age of Mumbai MLAs stood at 52 years in the 12th Assembly, dipped to 51 in the 13th, rose to 53 in the 14th and reached 57 years in the 15th Assembly.

Praja Foundation Flags Gaps

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, said, “An MLA’s performance ultimately comes down to one fundamental question: are citizens’ concerns being effectively raised on the floor of the House? While some MLAs are making strong use of the Assembly as a platform for representation and deliberation, our findings also reveal significant gaps in legislative performance.”

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The report also flags a decline in the number of days the Maharashtra Assembly has conducted business. The first year of the 15th Assembly saw just 40 sitting days, compared with 47 days during the 12th Assembly and 50 days during the 13th Assembly, raising further concerns over the shrinking space for legislative scrutiny and public issues.

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