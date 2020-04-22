Practical study oriented courses suffering due to online education: Mumbai University teachers

Mumbai: Teachers of Mumbai University(MU) have voiced their apprehensions that students pursuing degree programmes with more practical focus will be disadvantaged due to online education during lockdown.

They further claim that some Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses study cannot happen online as they focus primarily on practical aspects, research and field work.

Due to the nationwide lockdown currently classes for all students are being conducted online. Students are attending virtual training sessions, discussions and explanation of concepts that MU teachers have hosted. In addition, students are also allotted assignments, projects and report completions online.

Despite their efforts some teachers don't feel only online teaching is enough.

"Some courses such as social work, humanitarian aid and outreach and communication studies require students to go out on field, observe cultures, situations, analyse lifestyles and behaviors of people and make reports. One cannot hope to learn this through virtual or online teaching," said Gayatri Dixit, a Professor of the social studies department.

While, students of humanities, performing art, painting, mass media, anthropology, medical and paramedical programmes are also worried about the academic impact.

Umesh Pathak, a student of sociology, said, "I had to write a thesis on the indigenous societies of India for my last semester. However, I cannot travel or visit any place due to the lockdown." While, Safena Akhtar, a paramedical student, said, "Our course cannot be learnt by sitting in front of a computer. We have to assist in hospitals in order to understand concepts, terminology and practices."

Students too are urging the state to compensate for the lost time.

"The state should grant additonal time to all universities to conduct field work, projects and practical assignments once the situation is under control," advised Vidyut Das, a PhD student.