Powerloom units can operate in Bhiwandi

There is a good news for the powerloom city of Bhiwandi where daily wage workers who are engaged in the industry can now start their operations and begin their work. There are 22 areas (Containment Zone) in Bhiwandi where the government has imposed restrictions and has not permitted them to operate their units.

The State Government of Maharashtra has permitted operations of powerloom units and hand loom units in locations other than containment zone.

According to Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar from Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) said, "In Bhiwandi, currently powerloom units are allowed to operate except the ones in the containment zone. The owners of the powerloom unit eill have to follow the precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19."