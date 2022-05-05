Power outage in Navi Mumbai after Kharghar-Talegaon 400 KV transmission corridor trips

Several parts of Navi Mumbai witnessed power outage on Thursday afternoon after Kharghar-Talegaon 400 KV transmission corridor tripped. Residents expressed their anger on social media platforms.

A resident from Koparkhairane said that since morning, they had witnessed power outages in Ulwe, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Kamothe and other areas. A statement issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) stated that there is power failure due to emergency outage and expected restoration by 3.30 pm.

According to Public Relation officials of MSEDCL, the Kharghar-Talegaon 400 KV transmission corridor tripped in the afternoon resulting in power outage. In addition, there was also a failure reported at the 33 KV line in Kamothe.

For the past few days, different areas in Navi Mumbai are witnessing unplanned power outages. However, on Thursday, it took around 2 hours to restore the power supply.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:18 PM IST