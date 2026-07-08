Power Outage At Mantralaya Annexe Delays Start Of Workday In South Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: A power outage at the Mantralaya Annexe building in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning disrupted the start of the workday, with employees unable to enter the building as several areas remained dark. The electricity supply has been off since around 7 am.

Employees who reported for duty were asked to wait outside as the lack of lighting made it difficult to allow entry into the building. The outage affected normal movement inside the Annexe during the morning hours.

According to a BEST official, the power disruption was part of a planned shutdown requested by the Mantralaya authorities to facilitate maintenance work carried out overnight. The official said the power supply was disconnected for a specific period to complete the work safely and the shutdown was implemented immediately as requested.

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