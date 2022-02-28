Power Ministry raps Maharashtra Government for inordinate delays & slippages in execution of Mumbai transmission projects

The ministry of power has rapped the Maharashtra Government for inordinate delays and slippages in the implementation of transmission schemes for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and sounded that disturbance in the Mumbai system will badly affect the power supply of the metropolis. Ministry in its two letters dated January 9 and 28 addressed to the state energy secretary had clearly said about six transmission projects had already slipped the deadlines and were progressing at a snail's pace. These letters are important as the city was plunged into darkness on Sunday, first after the 18-hour power breakdown that took place in Mumbai on October 12, 2020.

The list of projects running behind schedule included 200 kV Apta-Taloja, 200 kV Apta-Kalwa, 400 kV Padghe-Kharghar, 400 kV Padghe-Vikhroli, 400 kV Kharghar Vikhroli, and 320 kV Kudus Aarey link.

The power ministry’s joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad stressed the need for expeditious commissioning of new transmission projects to mitigate constraints in meeting the peak demand. ‘’It has emerged that transmission constraints are being observed for Maharashtra state control area while meeting a load of more than 20,000 mw. Similarly, constraints were also observed for the Mumbai region when its demand crosses more than 3,000 mw. In order to meet the future peak load, commissioning of planned new projects needs to be completed in a time frame matching with the state peak demand period so that it could meet the demands seamlessly without constraint,’’ he said.

Further, Prasad said that ‘’In some of the projects, very long delays are observed in taking up the work after approvals. These projects were approved way back in 2016 but the work is yet to commence and now a further review is being proposed.’’ He added that the concerned agencies in Maharashtra are requested to expedite the commissioning of new transmission projects and regular monitoring at state government level to ensure timely commissioning to enable state and Mumbai in meeting their demand in upcoming months.

Further, in another letter, the ministry has expressed strong displeasure regarding the slippage of transmission schemes for MMR and claimed that grid disturbances may lead to power outages in Mumbai city. ‘’The project for the establishment of 400 kV Navi Mumbai substation and associated transmission lines for strengthening of Mumbai Transmission System will bring additional power to the city thereby providing reliable supply from outside for the benefit of consumers and also provides a strong source to proposed 400 kV Vikhroli substations. The implementation of these schemes is crucial to strengthen the Mumbai network,’’ said the ministry. These letters are in the possession of the Free Press Journal.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, three separate committees, which probed the October 12, 2020 power failure in Mumbai, have warned that the inadequacy of the transmission network will hamper the security of the Mumbai grid in future and it would be difficult to meet the power demand reliably.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:13 PM IST