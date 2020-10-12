Power cut across Mumbai Metropolitan Region - What we know so far

On Monday morning, power outrages were reported from Mumbai and the satellite cities surrounding it. While restoration work is underway, reports indicate that at present only Tata customers are not affected because they have separate islanding. The official Twitter handle of BEST Electric Supply, Mumbai has confirmed that there is a power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to grid failure. Officials said that there had been a Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.
According to officials, with the electric supply of the entire western region tripped, it is likely to take at least two hours to restore the situation. All hospitals have been asked to ensure a back-up supply of 4 hours to ensure patient safety.
In the meantime, the outage as also affected commute as the trains were brought to a halt. As per a tweet by Shivaji M Sutar the Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, Central Railway trains have been held up due to the grid failure.
"In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate," the Western Railways tweeted.
At the same time, it urged people not to panic, adding that supply from MSETCL available at Vasai Road and that it had been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. "Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section," it added in a second tweet.
Mumbai University exams that were slated to take place today will proceed as per usual, with the organisation reportedly clarifying that those unable to give their exam could appear for it at a later date.
Further details awaited.
