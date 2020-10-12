Power cut across Mumbai Metropolitan Region - What we know so far

On Monday morning, power outrages were reported from Mumbai and the satellite cities surrounding it. While restoration work is underway, reports indicate that at present only Tata customers are not affected because they have separate islanding. The official Twitter handle of BEST Electric Supply, Mumbai has confirmed that there is a power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to grid failure. Officials said that there had been a Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.

According to officials, with the electric supply of the entire western region tripped, it is likely to take at least two hours to restore the situation. All hospitals have been asked to ensure a back-up supply of 4 hours to ensure patient safety.