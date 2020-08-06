Powai teen hangs self, no suicide note found

An 18-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Monday at Shah Compound near Powai Hiranandani due to unknown reasons. Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the family does not suspect any foul play and have not lodged any complaint.

According to the police, Sushant Gaikwad, 18, an orphan, stayed with his uncle in a chawl at Shah Compound, near SM Shetty College in Powai Hiranandani. He worked as a housekeeping staff in the suburbs and earned a decent amount.

On Monday, Gaikwad was at his uncle's house when the family called him for lunch. "The teen told the family that he was not hungry and went to sleep at around 2 pm, saying that he would eat later. When Gaikwad did not open the door till 5 pm despite repeated attempts, they broke open the door only to find Gaikwad hanging from the ceiling fan," said inspector Vijay Dalvi, who holds the additional charge of Powai police station.

Gaikwad was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary autopsy report suggested that the cause of death was asphyxiation. An ADR was recorded and the reason for his drastic step remains unknown with no suicide note recovered from the spot. The teen's body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.