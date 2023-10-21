Potholes, Taxi-Auto Refusal, Or Air Pollution? Mumbaikars Vote To Pick City’s Biggest Problem

FPJ

As part of the Free Press for A Better Mumbai campaign, netizens participated in a quick poll to decide which of the city’s major issues was the most concerning to them.

With the options covering potholes, the taxi-auto refusal menace, and air pollution hazards, Twitterati picked “killer potholes” as the biggest problem in the city, giving it 46.2 percent votes.

With 33.3 percent votes, the issue of auto and taxi drivers refusing to ferry passengers took the number two spot, while air pollution was voted third, with 20.4 percent votes.

Interestingly, on Instagram, the taxi-auto issue received the most votes at 39 percent, while potholes came a close second at 37 percent. Air pollution again received the lowest votes out of the three options.

Poorly-maintained roads and metro construction

Reacting to the poll, one user blamed poorly-maintained roads and metro construction in parts of the city for the auto-taxi refusal issue and worsening air quality. “It’s actually the bad roads and also the roads closed due to metro and other construction happening simultaneously (that is) causing traffic jams, which lead to the auto/taxi refusal and also the air pollution,” they said.

Another user opined that air pollution would be the bigger problem as it affects everyone, unlike the other two issues.

Refusal to ply by city’s errant taxi and auto drivers

Since October 18, FPJ has been actively highlighting the malpractices like refusal to ply by the city’s errant taxi and auto drivers.

Though the issue affects thousands of daily commuters, many are still uninformed about the laws which say that cab drivers cannot refuse a fare without a valid reason.

If you find yourself in a similar situation where a taxi or auto driver refuses to ferry you, you can call the helpline number 100.

People can also file a complaint via WhatsApp, by sending the details of the incident, including the registration number, location, time, and, if possible, a picture, to the following numbers:

Mumbai City

9076201010

Wadala

9152240303

Andheri

9920240202

Borivali

8591944747

You can also send an email to fpjreaderreporter@gmail.com with the vehicle’s photograph displaying the registration number.

