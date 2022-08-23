Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars | File Photo

Mumbaikars struggle with a variety of challenges while commuting by road in the city, thanks to the potholes that surface in the monsoon. Some of these challenges go beyond the commute, with a surge in cases of backache and neck pain, especially among those between 25 and 40 years of age.

Doctors in the city say they are seeing at least 20 patients daily complaining of various musculoskeletal issues, such as severe back and neck pain.

The majority of cases involve motorcyclists who face a threat not just to their vehicles but to their very lives from potholes.

In the past month, there have been many bike accidents due to waterlogged potholes. A Thane man died after falling off while a couple also lost their lives on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

For those suffering from aches and pains, doctors are prescribing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and asking them to follow a regular exercise regimen.

According to data from the BMC, 16,000 potholes were reported till July 21. Of these, 8,000 were reported in just 18 days. The highest numbers were reported from Malad, Jogeshwari and Andheri. However, 15,000 potholes have been filled in the past month, according to officials.

Dr Om Patil, consultant orthopaedic and spine surgeon at the Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Mumbai, said neck problems are seen at least three times more in motorcyclists. “I have been seeing 25 patients of neck and spinal pain daily, of whom 10 or 12 have serious pains as there is a change in degenerative cells which usually occur in a person above the age of 40,” he said.

A senior consultant spine surgeon from a civic-run hospital said while neck and back pains are commonly caused by vehicles going over potholes, such incidents can lead to more serious injuries.

“Sudden stopping of vehicles due to potholes may cause a whiplash injury to the spine,” the surgeon, who did not want to be identified, pointed out. ”And when the passenger already suffers from spinal stenosis [pressure on the spinal cord and nerves], it may result in paraplegia—loss of sensation in both hands and lower limbs. Such injuries may require surgery and even then the patient may not completely recover.”

Slipped discs are very common in people aged between 20 and 40 who spend a lot of time commuting. The civic hospital surgeon added that some passengers may also suffer spinal fractures, especially if they already have severe osteoporosis (weak and brittle bones).

Dr Onkar Sadigale, orthopaedic surgeon, SRV Hospital, Chembur, said travelling on such roads can cause micro trauma and macro trauma with maximum damage to the spine (neck and back). Microtrauma (sprains, micro-fractures, and disc-related problems) often has long-term consequences if left untreated.

“Many young patients come to us for treatment after neglecting back pain for a long time. These patients are usually in the age group of 20 to 40, many of whom take medication without medical supervision. Spine problems caused by potholes and bad roads require timely attention,” he said.