Pothole-free roads for Ganesha procession in Mumbai | BL Soni

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed road and bridge department officials to inspect and fill potholes along the procession route before Ganeshotsav.

Considering the complaints of sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals, he has also been instructed that an independent coordinating officer be appointed in all the 24 administrative wards in the city.

The city will be celebrating its first restriction-free Ganeshotsav on August 31. However, heavy showers in the last two days have worried the Ganesh mandals as they have brought back potholes on the roads.

The Ganesh mandals are all set to bring Ganesha idols to their pandals starting next week.

In order to discuss the potholes and other issues faced by them, a co-ordination meeting was called by the BMC on Monday. The meeting held by the civic chief Chahal was also attended by the BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra, additional commissioners Ashwini Bhide, P Velarasu and Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mumbai police and Navy personnel, Brihanmumbai Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BGSS) members and representatives of Ganesha idol makers.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BGSS said, “The Kurla-Andheri road is laden with potholes and there is also garbage lying along the road. It is the route from where Ganesh idols are brought by sarvajanik mandals of Kurla, Ghatkopar and Powai. Also, potholes have reappeared on many roads in the suburbs. We have requested that all potholes be filled and the road be cleared of garbage.”