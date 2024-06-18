 ‘Postal Ballots Not Counted On Time': Surinder Mohan Arora, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate From Mumbai North West Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Postal Ballots Not Counted On Time': Surinder Mohan Arora, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate From Mumbai North West Seat

‘Postal Ballots Not Counted On Time': Surinder Mohan Arora, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate From Mumbai North West Seat

Arora, who had earlier filed a PIL in the multi-crore MSC Bank scam, said he will challenge the poll verdict before the Bombay High Court.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Surinder Mohan Arora |

Surinder Mohan Arora, who contested as an independent from Mumbai North West, has alleged that postal ballots were not counted at the start of the counting of EVM votes.

“Even though I was a candidate, I did not know what was going on,” he told The Free Press Journal on Monday.

He said Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had won by one vote against his rival Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde).

“But the situation changed after the postal ballots were taken up for counting after EVM counting was completed and Waikar was declared elected by a margin of 48 votes. There was apparently a delay in getting the ballot papers from the post office,” he claimed.

Read Also
Mumbai North West EVM Row: Returning Officer Rubbishes Hacking Allegation, Issues Notice To...
article-image

The Election Commission had stated that postal ballots are counted before the counting of EVM votes.

Arora, who had earlier filed a PIL in the multi-crore MSC Bank scam, said he will challenge the poll verdict before the Bombay High Court. He also alleged that the Vanrai police were not cooperative when he complained about the presence of a mobile phone at the counting centre.

Read Also
Mumbai North West EVM Controversy: State EC Officer Denied Machine Hacking Allegations At Goregaon's...
article-image

“I told the police to register offences as per the sections of the election handbook and the Representation of People’s Act. But they refused and eventually registered an office under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which is really not relevant,” Arora said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From...

‘Postal Ballots Not Counted On Time': Surinder Mohan Arora, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate From...

‘Postal Ballots Not Counted On Time': Surinder Mohan Arora, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate From...

Pankaja Munde Breaks Down As She Visits Supporter's House Who Died After She Lost Elections From...

Pankaja Munde Breaks Down As She Visits Supporter's House Who Died After She Lost Elections From...

BPT Building Flat Fraud: Cops To Search For Documents To Prove Their Ownership

BPT Building Flat Fraud: Cops To Search For Documents To Prove Their Ownership

Maharashtra: Karjat Medical College Faces Fee Regulator’s Action

Maharashtra: Karjat Medical College Faces Fee Regulator’s Action