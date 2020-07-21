Post rape at Covid centre, PMC forms panel to oversee affairs

Navi Mumbai: A week after a woman was allegedly raped at the COVID Care Centre in Panvel, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a high-level committee, consisting of six women members to coordinate with the PMC, police and district administration. The committee will also recommend measures to beef up the security at the centre.

Calling the rape incident unfortunate, PMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “The incident occurred when all the rooms of the building are occupied with patients,” said Deshmukh. He added that the civic body will increase security at the COVID care centre. “Now, men and women will be accommodated separately and access in the building where women are accommodated will be restricted,” said Deshmukh.

The commissioner said that the civic staff will have to state entry and exit time while accessing the women’s wing. There are four towers of which two are reserved for women patients only.

The civic chief said all civic staff are working under tremendous pressure and if anyone had sought help, they would have helped as they were there. “The police are investigating the case and we are helping in every possible way,” said Deshmukh.

According to the civic body, there is a CCTV camera outside the tower. However, there is no CCTV camera inside the building. “We are planning to install at every floor of the building to keep a vigil on every movement,” said a senior civic official from PMC.

On Thursday evening, a 25-year-old COVID patient had allegedly sexually abused a woman, who was suspected to be down with coronavirus. While the accused was accommodated on the second floor, the victim was on the fifth floor. According to police, the accused was unemployed for almost a year and his brother was also quarantined in the same building. The victim is a homemaker and wife of an auto-rickshaw driver.

While the victim woman was tested negative, the accused was found positive of coronavirus. “We have shifted the man in a different room and he is under security,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended lockdown in 42 hotspot zones till July 31. The one-week extended lockdown ended on July 19. However, in the rest of the city, the shops will open from 9 am to 5 pm on an odd and even basis. Malls, markets, and shopping complexes are not allowed.