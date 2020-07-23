Positive cases double during lockdown in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: To get a grip on the rising number of positive cases of coronavirus, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) had imposed two consecutive lockdowns, from July 3 to July 24. However, as per the data available with the civic body, the number of positive cases doubled during these periods, while there was a 50 per cent rise in the number of deaths.

The civic body had initially imposed a 10-day lockdown on the midnight of July 3 and then extended it by another 10 days on July 14. The second lockdown was even stricter than the first one imposed by the Central government. Over-the-counter sale of groceries and milk was stopped. Only home delivery was allowed. Despite residents being given very little time, they followed the lockdown religiously. Police took action against more than 7, 000 violators. But these rigorous measures failed to contain the spread, the cases doubling during the period.

As per the data available with the civic body, on July 3, the total number of positive cases was round 2,578, which reached 5, 102 on July 21. The number of cases almost doubled during the period. Similarly, on July 3, there were 80 deaths, which reached 121 on July 21, a rise of 51.25 per cent.

Shockingly, the rise in positive cases was seen during the strict lockdown imposed by the civic body. Residents and public representatives had opposed the extended lockdown and forced the civic body to provide some relaxation. Now, residents question the purpose of the lockdown if there is no control in positive cases.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur said that there was no restriction on the movement of people traveling from Panvel to Mumbai. “The rise in a number of positive cases was seen due to the previous spread. Families of those who travelled to Mumbai for essential services were the worst affected. Had the civic body in Mumbai provided accommodation them in Mumbai itself, their families would not have infected,” said Thakur. He added that even under the Mission Begin Again, a number of economic activities started that led to the rise in positive cases. “Now, people need to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and not step out of home unnecessarily,” said Thakur.

Even, the civic administration claimed that the rise was due to the previous spread. “We will see the result of the lockdown in the days to come,” said a senior civic official.